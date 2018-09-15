SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of people lost power in Springfield Saturday morning in the Armory Street area.
Western Mass News first noticed the power out around 5:30 a.m. We did see traffic lights out as well.
The Eversource Outage Map was showing 360 customers without power just after 6 a.m., but by about 6:30 a.m. that number grew to nearly 650 customers.
Representative, Steve Silver, explained the electricity was out due to equipment issues. State Police at the Springfield Barracks reporting they were without power as well.
Power has since been restored.
Eversource stated that power would be restored to most customers around 8:30 a.m.
