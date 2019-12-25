HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Santa made an appearance in Holyoke this morning to hand out presents with the police department, a tradition that has been going on for over 30 years now.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Holyoke this morning, waiting in line for toys and gifts from Santa Claus and it was all made possible by the Holyoke Police Department.
It’s a tradition they’ve carried on for 33 years now.
The Holyoke Police Department collects toys throughout the year that are donated from different companies, toy drives, and donations from the public.
On Christmas morning, the officers go to homeless shelters and lower-income neighborhoods to deliver the toys to the kids.
Detective Anthony Brach told Western Mass News that his department looks forward to this every year.
"For us, it’s a big deal, it shows the kids in these neighborhoods where we’re normally going to arrest people, it shows a different side of the police department and the police officers that are in their neighborhoods regularly on some occasions, it’s a great feeling. To see these kids faces when they see Santa get out of the car, some of them are more excited to see Santa clause, their eyes bulge out of their head, it’s a great feeling, we’re not solving their problems but we’re giving them some joy," Detective Brach explained.
He said their event grows bigger and bigger each Christmas.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 on FOX6 & ABC40 at 11, we hear from some of the volunteers who said handing out presents to these kids is a tradition they look forward to every Christmas morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.