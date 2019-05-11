SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Graduation weekend continues in western Mass.
Today, hundreds of students received diplomas from American International College.
The Mass Mutual Center was packed Saturday as hundreds of eager students prepared for the next chapter in their life with a new degree in hand.
"It’s huge, because," parent Sami Khabir tells us. "This is my third child graduating from college."
For the first time, American International College held two commencement ceremonies, one for undergraduates and a separate ceremony for Master's and Doctoral degree recipients.
"I think," Katelyn Hurley of American International College stated. "The thing that makes it the most special to be here working commencement is to see all of our students that have been on our campus for the last few years really come to fruition, and see them walk across that stage and get that diploma."
AIC grad Denise Jordan gave the commencement address to undergraduate students Saturday.
Born and raised in Springfield, Jordan is the executive director of the Springfield Housing Authority and a member of numerous organizations and nonprofits.
"I think," added Hurley. "AIC has a great strong hold in Springfield. We’ve been here for so long and we just want to continue to educate our local students, as well as students who come from different countries, just to keep them supported here in Springfield, Mass."
Parents say this day is just as exciting for them as it is for the new grads.
"It’s always special to see," says graduation attendee Craig Streeter. "Kids set a goal and achieve it. It’s been a long road. It’s been twenty-three years and we’re here. Proud of him."
"Congratulations," said Khabir. "This is the beginning of your life and he’s out of my pocket. Yay!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.