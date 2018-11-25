AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the holiday season and, Sunday night, Six Flags partnered with Square One to help local families.
With the temperatures dropping, Six Flags wants to make sure that local families in need are able to stay warm.
That's why on Sunday night they held their first-ever Holiday in the Park coat drive.
Kris Allard is the Chief Development and Communications officer with Square One, an early childhood center in Springfield.
"Today has been an amazing day," Allard tells us.
On Sunday, the organization partnered with Six Flags New England, collecting more than 300 jackets to distribute to families in western Massachusetts.
"When we get these early cold spells, and," continued Allard. "We see the children coming in in a little hoodie or t-shirt, it makes you realize, wow, we have a problem and we've got to solve it."
That's where Six Flags New England stepped in.
Jennifer McGrath, spokesperson for Six Flags New England, tells Western Mass News that the amusement park partners with more than 3,000 non-profits in the area.
Every guest that donated a coat was given free admission to the park as a thank you.
"The holiday spirit is just another reason why we want to do it," McGrath tells us. "It's the gift that keeps on giving, and we're proud to partner with so many great causes."
Over the next two days, the jackets will be distributed by size and gender.
"On Tuesday," said Allard. "Our families will be invited to come in and choose a coat that is suitable for them or their children."
Both McGrath and Allard say that they were blown away by the generosity and number of coats donated Sunday.
"We had people who came in that," stated McGrath. "Didn't even need the tickets. They just donated six coats at a time, five coats at a time. It's really been an amazing, really touching story about a community coming together. Where there's a need, the community comes forward to figure out a way to meet it."
If you'd like to donate a coat, but couldn't make it to Six Flags Sunday night, Square One is always accepting donations at their location on Main Street in Springfield.
McGrath tells us that, on December 8th, Six Flags will be hosting a food drive where guests who donate twenty-five non-perishable food items will be given free admission into the park.
