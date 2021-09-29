HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It's a race against the clock as hundreds of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are set to expire Thursday at Holyoke Health Center. They want to get the word out so they don't have to throw them away.
Typically, the Holyoke Health Center gets 1,000 doses of Pfizer a month. So far this month, only 600 people have received shots. Meaning, whatever is not used of the 400 remaining doses by Thursday will go to waste.
“Anybody that's anticipating getting vaccinated. come in today come in tomorrow. help us use up the vaccine we have before it has to go through the expiration process,” said Jay Breines, CEO of Holyoke Health Center.
Breines is encouraging anyone who wants to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to come to the Holyoke Health Center. They have 400 doses set to expire on Friday, which they'll have to throw out if they're not used.
“So being a primary vaccine site. We want to make sure we always have vaccines on hand. And the issue is by ordering a replenishment package we get another 1000 dose,” explained Breines.
The Holyoke Health Center is trying to get the word out to the community, as many businesses and schools are putting vaccine mandates in place. Breines told Western Mass News they're not the only facility with excess doses on hand, he said it's a national issue. He told us they can either receive 1,000 doses a month with 30 days of shelf life or nothing at all.
“It turns out at the end of every month you got a lot of leftover vaccines. The end of the month is a big time for us to get people to come in, just get up, get motivated, come and get your vaccine. so you can minimize how much we can’t utilize,” said Breines.
As for the expiration date, the COVID vaccine manager at Holyoke health center told us it's a recommendation that they follow.
“It’s not that the vaccine itself expired. Those are the recommended guidelines that we have for the Pfizer vaccine at this point in time,” said Maryjo Sardella, COVID vaccine manager.
The hours to get your COVID-19 shot at the Holyoke Health Center are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. They take both walk-ins and appointments.
