HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 8th annual 'Will Bike 4 Food' charity cycling event kicked off in Hatfield this morning and will cross through 3 states.
Hundreds of cyclists are riding though the Pioneer Valley ..from Hampshire County to Franklin County, into Vermont, New Hampshire and back again, to raise money and awareness to end hunger.
The ride started at 7 a.m. from The Lion's Club Pavilion on Billings Way in Hatfield.
Bikers from all over western Mass. are taking part in this 100 mile long charity ride sponsored by Stop & Shop.
The funds raised will allow the Food Bank of Western Mass to continue to help feed people who are in need of food right now.
The 'Will Bike 4 Food' began in 2011 and in the past 7 years has raised over $500,000 ... that's over 1.6 million meals to families in need throughout the region.
