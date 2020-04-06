SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most daycare centers are closed in Massachusetts until May 4, orders from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.
But some are still open for essential workers needing emergency child care.
Western Mass News checked in today on one local child care center that is still open.
There are about 400 child care services open with the state's permission to care for children while their parents are at work.
To slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Baker closed all early childhood education programs in March.
But preschool teacher, Regan Moriarty told Western Mass News that several hundred remain open across the state for essential workers needing emergency care for their children.
"We have nurses some people who work in stores that are staying open local stores that are staying open employees, who are in the front lines completely police officers, firefighters all that," Moriarty explained.
According to the state, anyone who is working from home does not qualify for emergency child care.
Next step...Nursery and Preschool in Springfield were approved by the state to open.
Western Mass News spoke with Moriarty, who said they take precautions with every child.
"We are taking temperatures upon a rival, of parents and children we have a sign posted on our door, but if you have the following symptoms...do not come in and do not let your child in. We are also sanitizing everything... handwashing railing and stealing. We have to do this," Moriarty explained.
She told Western Mass News since Friday they have had 23 children enrolled, but they can take up to 35 kids.
"Right now we have 13 months up to 15 years old," Moriarty noted.
The state is picking up the cost for child care.
Making it easier for parents like, Eric Clinton who work at a bank, which is considered an essential business.
Clinton told Western Mass News over the phone what this means for him and his four-year-old daughter, Sophia.
"Was a sense of relief I learned about it was amazed there is something that could help me out as I’m a single father and have the custody of my youngest daughter. It was nice to be able to know that there is help out there and I could still go to work with no worries but my daughter," Clinton said.
State officials said this program is for emergency use only.
So if you're an essential employee, the state recommends checking first with friends and family for child care opportunities before looking into emergency care.
