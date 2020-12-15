SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eversource has hundreds of crews ready to go ahead of the snow storm expected for Wednesday night.
Eversource has assigned crews to areas across the state and right here in western Mass. to respond to any damages or outages caused by this storm.
Spokesperson for Eversource Priscilla Ress said that they are watching the weather closely. She said they don't know if outages are an issue for this storm, but they aren't taking any chances.
“We never take anything for granted. At this time it really depends on the weight of that snow whether we see high winds,” Ress said. “The snow itself is really not what causes our outages. The real problem is trees, trees are the number one cause of power outages, so if that snow is heavy, if we also see high winds that’s probably something that could cause damage to the system.”
She said restorations can take longer in blizzard conditions, and with the COVID-19 pandemic only one worker is allowed to a car.
As always, you can report outages and damages directly to Eversource through their mobile app. Ress said if you see any downed power lines to call police first.
