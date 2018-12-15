WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of firefighters gathered to honor the life and legacy of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, and hundreds traveled from western Mass to lay their fallen brother to rest.
"His task completed," stated one firefighter. "His duties well done. To our comrade, his last alarm, you are going home."
Five bells rang through the streets of Worcester to signify Christopher Roy's final alarm.
Roy's life was cut short on a cold, December morning while battling an apartment fire.
Thousands of firefighters from across the country lined the streets of Worcester to salute Roy and his family.
The Springfield Fire Department also made the trip to pay their respects.
The Springfield Fire Commissioner tells Western Mass News they are part of a special brotherhood filled with honor and respect.
"When you work in the fire service," Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi. "It's a 24/7 job. You're in the fire station seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day. You eat together, [and] live together. It's a nonstop thing. Often times, you're closer to guys in the fire house than you are with your families."
Art Williamson, the District Vice President for the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, tells Western Mass News the Worcester Fire Department has faced terrible tragedies, but the city and all of New England supports them.
"When one of us falls," Art Williamson tells us. "This is what we do. We honor our brother and sister, and make sure that their families are taken care of. This is just the start of it."
Inside St. John's Catholic Church, where the funeral was held, friends, family members, and co-workers remembered Roy as someone who brought joy and light.
They also described the deep love he had for his young daughter, Ava.
"Ava," stated firefighter Christopher Roy. "You were your father's world. He moved heaven and Earth to give you the best life possible that you deserve. He is so proud and will continue to be."
In years to come, Roy will forever be remembered and honored by the city of Worcester.
