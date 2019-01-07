WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men have been arrested and hundreds of gift and credit cards have been seized following a weekend investigation.
Wilbraham Police Sgt. Shawn Baldwin said that late Sunday morning, detectives performed a property check at several local businesses after a "large amount of shoplifting and fraudulent use of stolen credit cards within this business."
As police were conducting that check, Baldwin noted that detectives saw "suspicious activity" involving two men.
Police approached those men, identified as Jamal Johnson and Tyrell Robinson, and conducted an investigation, resulting in the seizure of several items including:
- 322 gift cards, valued over $35,000
- 189 fraudulent credit cards
- $12,795 cash
- Two card readers
- Three cellular phones
- 2014 Mercedes SL55
Thompson and Robinson were arrested and are facing charges including conspiracy, forge or utter credit card, possession of counterfeit credit card press, and credit card fraud over $1,200.
Both men were held on $150,000 cash bail pending their arraignments on Monday in Palmer District Court.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
