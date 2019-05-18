AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of graduates at Hampshire College celebrated closing their college chapter and beginning a new one, this as the college works to figure out their next chapter amidst financial troubles.
On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of guests gathered to celebrate Hampshire College's 49th Spring commencement ceremony.
The outpouring of support from the Hampshire College community shined bright during the ceremony while Ken Rosenthal, the interim president, addressed the struggles the college faced this year.
“I believe in Hampshire College's capacity to survive and succeed during difficult times, and there have been difficult times indeed, but we are all trying to do what's best for the college, and I salute you all. To downsize the college for some time, means the departure of some dear friends and colleagues. To you, I say, to some extent, we all share the pain of your going. We will miss you," stated Rosenthal.
The students acknowledged the great education and lessons they’ve learned at the college, and expressed their hope for the school’s future.
“The promise of a campus climate where folks are critically engaged in social issues, the promise of a place of intentional wandering a place to decipher one's own voice above the many, [and] a place to develop a deep sense of self,” said student speaker Cheyenne Palacio-McCarthy.
One woman, whose sister is this year's student speaker, credits the school for her sister's success.
She tells Western Mass News Hampshire College has allowed her sister to express herself and grow.
“That just shows her that there is nothing she can't do when you have such a task and you have to do it in completion. It just sets for the foreground for the rest of the world, that she can tackle it and accomplish anything,” Nagena McCarthy tells us.
Next year, the school will operate as a smaller college with just about 600 students compared to 1,400 students in years past.
Right now, they are leading a major fundraising campaign, looking to rebuild and restructure the college both for the short term and the long term.
Their goal is to raise $20 million in the first year of the campaign and the long term goal is $100 million over five years.
McCarthy is also hopeful the college can get the funding they need.
“The college has been a wonderful thing for her, so I hope they keep the doors open and get the funding that they need, because it’s a really great program,” added McCarthy.
In addition to the fundraising efforts, all gifts donated between Thursday and Saturday will be matched by a generous alum.
