NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a Valentine's Day mystery in Northampton on Thursday.
As businesses opened along Main Street, shoppers were greeted with hundreds and hundreds of rose petals scattered along the sidewalk.
This is not the first Valentine's Day this has happened, leaving many to ask: where did they come from, who did it, and why?
We too were perplexed, so we took our cameras to Northampton to do some investigating.
The trail of red, pink, and white led to one place: Forget Me Not Florist just down from Thorne's Marketplace.
Owner Rebecca Fitzgerald admited that she is the rose petal fairy. It's a good advertisement, yes, but she said there is a greater reason she does this year after year.
"Not everybody has a valentine and when they see the rose petals, it makes them happy and just to share the love of flower petals in the city, people love it. It makes their hearts warm. I got caught this morning. The secret is out. It's me," Fitzgerald explained.
Fitzgerald said that they take weeks collecting the petals as they prune their roses. She said it's all worth it. All throughout the day, people come in just to tell her how much they appreciate her valentine's gesture.
