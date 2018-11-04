AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend at UMass not only was it homecoming, but the college hosted the Amherst Half-Marathon which saw hundreds of runners turn out to give back.
The event is with the Hartford Marathon Foundation and the Amherst Survival Center which helps give back to the community.
Western Mass News was at the starting line and finish line Sunday morning to capture on camera all the runners taking part in this marathon.
Last year the fastest time was one hour and 16 minutes ...this year the overall winner beat that time by more than a minute, finishing the race in one hour, 14 minutes, and 50 seconds.
Hartford Marathon Foundation representative, Samantha MacAvoy tells Western Mass News both the men and women's winners set new course records this year.
The race this weekend was just the second year of this great event and last year the Survival Center benefited. Organizers tell us that $3,000 will be raised from the 5K Saturday and the two races Sunday. People participating also donated items to the Survival Center as well.
All the money raised and items donated will help so many community members who rely on the Amherst Survival Center throughout the year.
