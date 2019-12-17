SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been quite a messy day travel-wise with all of the sleet, snow, and freezing rain.
Springfield DPW crews have been out since they began pre-treating the roads around 9:30 p.m. Monday and it doesn't look like their clean-up is ending anytime soon.
"The difference with this storm was we knew the mixture we were going to get," said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
It's all hands on deck at the Springfield DPW. Crews have been busy tackling main roads and residential streets.
"All day today, we have been out doing salting on all of our arterial streets. We have done three full rounds on all of our streets. We’re going to be out doing a fourth and fifth. We’re going to be doing it all night throughout and at certain points, we’re going to be doing a little plowing to get some stuff off the street. In general, we’ve kept up pretty well with keeping the roads moving," Cignoli noted.
In terms of supplies, Cignoli told Western Mass News they average about 10,000 tons of salt every year. That's around $600,000.
So far they've used 2,500 - about 25% - and an order for another 3,000 tons was just placed.
Cignoli also asked that residents pay attention and follow parking bans. He said they are activated to not only help his crews, but homeowners and drivers as well.
"We initiated the parking ban last night at 7 o’clock. We started our ticketing and towing operation. As of 7 o’clock this morning, we had tickets 259 cars, towed 102 cars. We’re working with the police department. We’re out there now doing it from 9 to 4. We will most likely continue it through the evening on those streets where we’ve pulled all those cars off. We then go down those streets sanding and salting them to make sure those sides of the street where everyone was parked are all passable," Cignoli explained.
