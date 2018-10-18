Hundreds of volunteers make improvements to homes in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds filled Beacon Avenue this morning for a giant revitalization effort.
It's all part of the Green N' Fit Neighborhood Project, which focuses on rebuilding communities in the Pioneer Valley.
75-year-old Rosaline Taylor has lived on the upper floors of her house on Beacon Avenue in Holyoke for twenty years.
While no place beats home, she'll admit her's was any eyesore.
"I was looking into getting it done," Rosaline tells us. "Low and behold the program came in."
On Thursday morning, Western Mass News found hundreds of volunteers from Springfield-based Revitalize C.D.C. arrived with the tools to make her home beautiful, a non-profit helping low income families, veterans, and the elderly out.
They trimmed the hedges, mowed the lawn, cleared dirt, cut back roots growing through the neighboring fence, and removed all the mess left behind.
"It means so much to me to have this done, and," continued Rosaline. "I don't know what else to say."
They also gave the whole place a new color.
"It was a little dark brown, but," stated Rosaline. "This is a better-looking brown."
"Very deserving, and," one volunteer tells us. "When it comes to hard working, there's no one more hard working than Rosie."
It's about more than just improving the look of these homes.
It's also about making them safer to live in, which is why the American Red Cross and the Holyoke Fire Department teamed up to install seven different smoke detectors along Beacon Avenue.
One house up on Beacon Avenue is also getting some work done, and further up the way, a new handicap ramp is being installed for another family in need, all free of charge.
The next major volunteer effort Revitalize C.D.C. is hosting will be in Springfield, and it takes place on the last Saturday in April.
