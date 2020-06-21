CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Services are underway for the Chicopee police officer who died in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Tuesday in Connecticut.
People have been coming out from all over western Mass. for the last seven hours to pay their respects to late Officer Angela Santiago.
The American flag is at half-mast outside Grise Funeral Home in Chicopee.
Springfield Police Officer Luzdelis Roman - who knew Santiago - told Western Mass News that she was a person everyone wanted to be around.
"She is the kind of person that would want you to fight for whatever it may be, whether it's taking a step to recover, a step to become a better person, [or] a step to have everything in life," she said. "No matter what you wanted to do, she was there to support you at no cost. She would never stop at anything as long as you were happy...and there's not a lot of people in this world that care like that."
She was also a resource officer at Chicopee High School.
People from all over the area have been honoring her life by taking part in vigil services, a ride to remember, and adding flowers and candles to the growing memorial outside of the Chicopee Police Department.
The services today began at 11 a.m. and are expected to go until 8 p.m.
