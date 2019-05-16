SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of teachers, joined by parents and students from Springfield and a number of surrounding communities, rallied this afternoon on the steps of Springfield City Hall.
They want to see funding for public schools and colleges increased across the state.
It was all part of the 'Fund Our Future' movement where students, teachers, and parents are hoping to draw attention to, what they call, the funding inequity that currently exists.
This issue is something Western Mass News been covering for months now.
Several meetings have been held in communities across western Mass for parents and students to learn more about the issue.
It all culminated Thursday in, what event organizers are calling, a statewide day of action.
Teachers and their supporters gathered on the Springfield City Hall steps to bring attention to the issue.
One of those attending was Danielle Seltzer, an English and Special Ed teacher at Amherst Regional High School.
"Our buildings are falling apart. Every single year, our district has to ask itself, 'What meaningful support are we going to take away from our children? We don't add, we take away. We take away', and, pretty soon, there's going to be nothing left," Seltzer tells us.
That's why she and thousands of other teachers are asking the state to support the Cherish and Promise Acts.
The Promise Act asks the state to fund public education by $1 billion a year.
Meanwhile, the Cherish Act is calling for an increase in funding for public colleges and universities by more than $500 million a year.
The teachers say they have seen the effects lack of funding is having.
It includes bigger class sizes, less access to career readiness, and conditions of the schools.
They hope that the public hears their message on how students are suffering by not giving them the funding they need to have a quality education.
"Buildings aren't meant to last forever, so things need rebuilding, things need reinvesting, and I think our children are worth something reinvesting in," added Seltzer.
There is still no date set for a vote on either the Promise or Cherish Act.
The state's legislature has until the end of June to vote on the funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.