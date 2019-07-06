AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of motorcyclists came together for the Annual Kellsey's Ride on Saturday morning.
This is the 7th year of the event in Agawam.
The ride raises money for Shriner's Hospital each year.
Stuart Plati, who organized the event explained the importance of the ride.
"It's about showing support to Kelsey and letting her have the opportunity to see all the bikes and let her know she's not alone and it's about giving back to the community," Plati said.
Plati said when they first started off several years ago, they only had a handful of riders.
Organizers said they had 200 riders last year, and expected even more on Saturday morning.
