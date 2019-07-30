DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several hundred residents are without power in Franklin County after a severe thunderstorm barreled through late Tuesday afternoon.
Deerfield Police tell us that, around 4:30 p.m., crews began to respond to multiple reports of trees and/or wires down.
The following road closures have been implemented by the Deerfield Police Department:
- Mill Village Road from Lee Road to Stilwater Road.
- Stilwater Road from Upper Road to Mill Village Road.
- River Road from Hillside Road to Greenfield Road.
Mill Village Road will be closed until tomorrow as Eversource crews work to replace five damaged utility poles.
River Road is expected to reopen by 9:00 p.m.
According to the Eversource outage map, both Deerfield and Montague have experienced power outages.
At one point, over 700 people were without power.
As of 7:30 p.m., that number has been reduced to approximately 300.
It is unclear when power is expected to be restored or when the majority of those roads are expected to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.