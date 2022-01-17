(WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of power outages have been reported as a winter storm moves through the region.
As of 8:15 a.m. Monday, Eversource reports that 356 customers are without power. A majority of those have occurred in Springfield, Leverett, and Gill.
Meanwhile, National Grid reports 907 outages across western Massachusetts, with a majority of those in Belchertown, Monson, West Stockbridge, and Wilbraham.
Belchertown Police said that there is a tree down and wires down on Mill Valley Road. They noted there is no power to that area and the road is closed at the bridge.
Wilbraham Police added that part of Stony Hill Road is closed between Soule Road and Oakland Street due to a tree down on power lines.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest conditions and will have the latest throughout the morning on-air on FOX 6 and in our app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.