(WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of customers are without electricity following Wednesday afternoon's storms.
National Grid is reporting 1,393 outages across the four Western Massachusetts counties. Among the hardest hit towns are Egremont (394), Heath (604), and Rowe (195), and Hubbardston (818)
Meanwhile, Eversource is reporting that just over 40 customers are without power in Western Massachusetts.
