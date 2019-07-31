(WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of people are without power after strong storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon.
Eversource reports that, as of 2:40 p.m., 774 customers across western Massachusetts were without electricity.
A bulk of those outages - 646 outages - are in Longmeadow.
As of 2:40 p.m., National Grid indicated that 28 customers in Hampden County were without power.
By 4 p.m., those combined numbers dropped to 212 outages.
Western Mass News continues to track the forecast and we will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
