(WGGB/WSHM) -- When it comes to forecasting hurricanes, the hurricane hunters provide vital information in real time.
Many may be familiar with the Air Force hurricane hunters of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron.
There is another group of hurricane hunters who also fly into these dangerous storms.
The hurricane hunters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) flying the P-3 Orion aircraft.
Lt. Commander Robert Mitchell, one of the pilots for the P-3 Orion, told Western Mass News how their mission differs from the mission of the Air Force hurricane hunters.
"The mission for us is primarily focused on research. The research is what goes into the next iteration of hurricane forecasting. What we do specifically is we are equipped with different radars and different sensors that are the next cutting edge of hurricane forecasting. We are looking to see what we can do to better those forecast models and better those warnings and watches," Mitchell explained.
Mitchell also told us about some of the different equipment they have on the P-3 Orion.
"We have the big M&M on the bottom of our plane is our multi-mode radar. That is a 360 degree radar, similar to what's on the ground on the WSR-88 radar, which gives us that big picture view of the storm. When we are in say the center of the storm, we can see 360 degrees around us and send that picture back to the forecasters to help their knowledge of what's going on," Mitchell noted.
What about the probe on the front of the plane? Well, that is just another sensor that provides critical data on the storm.
"That is a differential pressure sensor that tells us what the winds are at the flight level of the aircraft. That helps us find the center of the storm as we find out where those winds go to zero as we go through the center of the storm," Mitchell said.
While their primary mission may be focused on research, the data that they are collecting is sent back to the National Hurricane Center to help in forecasting current storms.
"The tail doppler radar, which is on the back of our plane. That information as their ingesting it back into the model is showing great progress in increasing the accuracy of the intensity forecast, so when we go in the intensity forecast improves, the track forecast improves and that information gets passed onto the public," Mitchell explained.
Michell also told us it's rather common for them to be flying through as storm at the same time the Air Force hurricane hunters are flying in the storm.
"We will often times be on the same storm. We will be at different altitudes and we may be doing different patterns throughout the storm, but our information goes back together to the same center and is put into those forecast models," Mitchell said.
Whether the mission is primarily research or reconnaissance of a current storm, the goal of the hurricane hunters is the same: improving the forecast accuracy when it comes to hurricanes.
