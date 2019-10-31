WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's that time of year when witches and werewolves take over our neighborhoods looking for candy, and it's also time for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal.
On this Halloween night, anchor Chris Pisano takes you along for his latest investigation after spending the night in a centuries-old house.
The goal is to try and capture evidence of a haunting.
A group of paranormal investigators goes over the night's plans in the headquarters of Agawam Paranormal founder Rob Goff's house.
If his house serves as headquarters, then tonight his living room is central control.
We start with a briefing from rob about our destination...
The ghost hunting teams are picked, prepped, and primed for whatever we might encounter.
"Reports of little children holding your hand," Goff tells us.
Instead of one large team, we'll be running two.
Rob's splitting forces to save space since tonight's target is a little tight.
"We're going ghost hunting. We're going to head out to a local historical haunt. It's in West Springfield. We're going out to the Josiah Day House, which is phenomenal," explained Goff.
Phenomenal and hopefully full of ghostly phenomena, something the group looks to record as members pack up all their equipment and head out.
It's an hours-long process that continues in reverse when we arrive at tonigh'ts haunt, the Josiah Day House on Park Street in West Side.
It's the oldest-known brick, salt box-style house in the country.
"The house was built in the 1750's on the site of a house that was here before much earlier and actually the chimney that's still standing is the original chimney that this house was built around," Ramapogue Historical Society Presidenty Sarah Forfa stated.
The house was named after its first resident, Josiah Day.
It was passed down from generation to generation until the last of the Day descendants, Lydia, died.
That's when the Ramapogue Historical Society stepped in.
"We are caretakers of the house. We have been since 1903. It was actually sold to the group by the last living relative of the Day family," said Forfa.
But it's not the living members we're looking for tonight.
With the high-tech equipment now set up, night vision cameras, motion detectors, and electronic monitors, the hunt begins.
"We believe that we have multiple spirits that are intelligent. They are interactive. Will they be tonight? I don't know," added Rob.
Will Chris and Rob find evidence of paranormal activity? Tune in to ABC40 at 11 to find out.
