HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Three western Mass. families are now stuck in their homes right now because of trees and wires down all around them in Huntington.
Larry and Jane Beane were home when the storm passed through, resulting in power outages for the couple.
These are photos of the damage leading to their Harlow Clark Road home where they have lived for 40-years. Many large trees down, power lines too.
The couple told Western Mass News the tangled mess is similar to what they experienced in October of 2011 when a snowstorm passed through western Massachusetts...minus the snow.
They said they were without power for ten days, but hope it's not that long this time.
“It's very unsettling when you think you might have an emergency. We’re in our 70s, I’m 77, she’s 74, and we both have health issues, and if we have an emergency, we can go nowhere," said Huntington resident Larry Beane.
The Town of Huntington highway superintendent, Charles Bazelle, who shared these photos with Western Mass News said they will do everything they can to help folks in Huntington, who are stuck like the Beane Family.
"Fire, ambulance, police don’t be afraid to call anyone one of us. We will get personnel to you. As far as power company they have not given us an ETA, so we can’t do it, but we are here for the public. We do what we have to make sure everybody secure and safe," Bazelle explained.
Eversource provides power to Harlow Clark Road, and while there is no timeline for these customers, officials told Western Mass News they hope to have most of the outages in western Mass. restored by midnight on Wednesday.
