(WGGB/WSHM) -- With hurricane season beginning on June 1, the National Hurricane Center launched the annual Hurricane Awareness Tour this week, which made a stop in North Kingston, RI and the message they hoped to get across was a simple one: be aware and know what your risks are.
"This is about getting ready. That's why we are here. The best way to get ready is face-to-face. We're getting together, we're talking about preparedness. That's the best way to do it, really focus on what the hazards are and make sure everybody understands their risk," said Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center.
In southern New England, the last hurricane to make landfall was Hurricane Bob back in 1991.
It's not a question of if we deal with another hurricane. It's a question of when and Michael Brennan, branch specialist of the hurricane unit at the National Hurricane Center told Western Mass News it's important to understand the threats we are under from a hurricane.
"Especially as storms get up here into New England, the peak winds might start to decrease, but the storms get bigger, which can actually increase the impacts from storm surge along the coast. Wind can occur farther away from the center, as it goes inland, the large wind field can pull all the tropical moisture inland and produce heavy rainfall," Brennan noted.
When many of us think about hurricanes, we tend to focus on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is a one to five rating based on the hurricane's present intensity.
Graham told Western Mass News that even minimal hurricanes, such as what we are used to seeing in New England, can still be deadly.
"In the last decade, category one hurricanes have killed 175 people and over $100 billion in damage," Graham noted.
While the powerful winds of a hurricane can certainly be a deadly force during a hurricane, one of the greatest threats to human life actually comes from water, in the form of storm surge.
"If you look historically over the last several decades, the majority of lives lost in hurricanes are from storm surge," said Jamie Rhome, storm surge specialist for the National Weather Service.
Now, you may think that since we are well inland from the coast that storm surge would not be an issue in western Massachusetts, but history shows that is now always the case.
"Hurricane Florence, the highest storm surge was actually a hundred miles inland," Graham said.
However, how is it possible for storm surge to affect communities well inland?
"It goes up the river channels. That water follows every little channel that it can. Well inland, you're still not out of the danger. If your living on one of those river channels and you follow it out to the coast and with these hurricanes, the storm surge is pushed up those river channels. Where that water goes well inland is where the rivers end, the channel gets narrower, and water piles up. The water usually drains. In a hurricane, the water flows the opposite direction and those areas can flood," Graham explained.
When it comes to knowing when you should evacuate, Rhome has some great advice.
"Stop looking at the Saffir-Simpson Scale. Listen to whether or not you have been ordered to evacuate by local emergency managers," Rhome noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.