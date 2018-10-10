SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Those with travel plans in the path of Hurricane Michael are scrambling to change reservations, meanwhile many people in the popular vacation destination are focusing on hunkering down.
If you are in the southeastern United States, many are counting down the hours until the storm passes.
For those who had plans, they will be waiting a lot longer until the airlines get back on track.
"It's hot and humid, raining cats and dogs right now," said Andrea Barstow.
"It's difficult to get through the airlines now. It's almost a two hour wait," said Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel in Chicopee.
Nowak is helping clients rebook, but even if you're not traveling to the heart of the storm, you could have trouble catching a flight, and there is a lot of shuffling.
"Delta Airlines is bringing all their aircraft up to Atlanta. That way, their service isn't going to be interrupted that much. Same with American, they're bringing their aircraft up to Charlotte," Nowak added.
Those who traveled before the storm are sticking it out.
A Western Mass News viewer from Chicopee who is vacationing in Florida sent us video of waves crashing on the Florida coast.
He may not be getting the sunshine he hoped for, but he's certainly getting a wild surf.
If you're trying to leave the panhandle, there's bad news.
"Tallahassee airport is closed right now. It's closed until Thursday," Nowak noted.
Not far from Tallahassee, we caught up with Andrea Barstow via Skype.
Born and bred in Massachusetts she moved to Ashville, Florida to escape the New England winters, but of course, there is a tradeoff.
"You have limbs falling and of course power going out," said Barstow.
She said that the local Walmart is closed, and grocery stores had bread and milk flying off the shelves.
Barstow took Western Mass News outside into her pasture as she prepares to make sure her horses are ready for Hurricane Michael too.
If you have a flight this week, Nowak said be patient. If your flight is canceled, then you can get your refund back in full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.