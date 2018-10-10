We hear a lot about storm surge during a hurricane is the storm surge, but what does that exactly mean?
One of the biggest dangers with any hurricane is storm surge. That's all the water that piles up on the eastern side of the storm.
With a hurricane or any area of low pressure, the flow around that is counter-clockwise, so all the water on the eastern side of Hurricane Michael piles up right along the shoreline.
Sometimes, it can be as high as 10 to 13 feet - at least in the case of Hurricane Michael.
To put things into perspective, First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown went to the roof of our studios, which is about 12 feet off the ground.
The surge from Hurricane Michael would wipe out the building.
