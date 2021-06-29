SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The use of air conditioners has increased in this extreme heat, but we found a current shortage of replacement parts is impacting air conditioner repairs right now.
It was difficult day to be without an air conditioner and after hearing about a local shortage of A/C parts, we took our questions to a local repair and service company.
“Actually, we’ve been seeing it since the springtime where parts and equipment are surprisingly unavailable,” said Christopher Hess with McCormick-Allum Company.
Hess said a shortage of parts is not uncommon during a heatwave, but the problem is being compounded post-pandemic.
“For all of the suppliers to have a run and run out of something like that, that’s fairly common during a heatwave and then coupled with the fact that you’ve got the COVID ripple affect with things that aren’t produced,” Hess explained.
So what happens if your air conditioner goes out during a heat wave like this? Hess told Western Mass News that the parts are around, but you may experience a longer wait time than normal.
“They haven’t had to wait that long, but for instance, there was a three-to-day lead time and then once it was ordered, it was a two-week lead time,” Hess noted.
His advice is to plan in advance of the next heat wave by checking your air conditioner both indoors and outdoors.
“Make sure there’s airflow, so make sure on the indoor unit, the air filter has been changed. That’s the easiest thing you can do…Make sure you don’t have any bushes or anything encroaching on the outdoor unit,” Hess said.
With the shortage of parts affecting all areas of the supply chain, it often requires a team effort from manufacturers and outside vendors to complete the project.
“A lot of times, manufactures rely on an outside vendor to manufacture a part…and all of them have the same problem with certain items and there’s no rhyme or reason what it’s going to be,” Hess added.
Hess said he expects the issue to be resolved by the end of the summer, but as for how to keep your air conditioner running throughout the heat wave, he advised changing your air filters regularly and scheduling a routine maintenance check at least once a year.
