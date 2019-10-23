NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Cape Cod man has been sentenced in connection with a fire last year in Amherst.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 23-year-old Andrew Ho of Hyannis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and four counts of wanton destruction of property over $1,200.
The charges stem from a fire at 285 Main Street in Amherst on April 29, 2018.
Prosecutors said that Ho set off fireworks inside an apartment, which led to one person being seriously injured and 21 others being displaced.
Ho reportedly videotaped the incident and posted the video to Snapchat. He later admitted to setting the fireworks and then left the apartment with friends, not realizing burning embers remained, according to prosecutors.
Ho was sentenced to two years of probation on the destruction of property charges, as well as restitution to the landlord and three residents.
Carey noted that the assault and battery charge was continued without a finding for two years of probation, to be served concurrently, with conditions.
