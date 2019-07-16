(WGGB/WSHM) - In the summer, protecting your skin is important and some treatments can do more harm than good if you're out in the sun.
Cosmetic procedures, like chemical peels, can be great for the skin, but you have to stay out of the sun, which can be difficult to do in the summer.
However, a type of medi-facial, known as hydradermabrasion, treats skin conditions without having to worry about going outside
"It takes too many layers off and it makes you susceptible to sun damage," said Laurie Circosta, aesthetic manager at The Spa at New England Dermatology.
Circosta told Western Mass News that popular treatments, like chemical peels, can be damaging this time of year and protecting your skin is essential.
For those looking to improve skin tone, texture, and collagen production, medi-facials, like hydradermabrasion, can be done instead.
"It helps to soften any fine lines, but more importantly, again, it hydrates, it moisturizes," Circosta explained.
It goes a step further than traditional facials or peels, using exfoliation technology that's safer than traditional extractions, to draw out skin impurities, like blackheads or clogged pores, while infusing hydration if you're out in the sun.
"Help to combat some of the fine lines and dry skin that can occurs in the summertime because of overexposure," Circosta said.
So we put it to the test: trying out the technology that's less harsh on your skin, working as a suction to remove dead skin cells to increase turnover for a more refined and smooth texture
"Microdermabrasion, oxygen infusion, as well as light peeling and resurfacing," Circosta noted.
All those components are at work during the procedure, but compared to other facial treatments, the hydradermabrasion felt much less abrasive, which is one of the reasons there's no side effects making it a safe option for summer and skin care lovers who spend time outdoors
"You're getting the best of three worlds. Basically, you're getting the microdermabrasion, the oxygen infusion, and you're getting the hydration," Circosta said.
