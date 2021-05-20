SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You now have the chance to get out on the water, get some exercise, and spend time with friends. Pedal N’ Party is launching bikes onto the Connecticut River and you can go along for the ride.
A COVID-free getaway is what Nick Vautrin said made him bring hydro bikes to western Massachusetts.
"I went up to New York and went on one of these things and I fell in love,” Vautrin explained.
Pedal N' Party is renting hydro bikes at Brunelle Marina in South Hadley. Vautrin told Western Mass News it's the perfect activity for this time of year.
“This activity is COVID friendly. Everybody is socially distanced and it's exercise. It's fun exercise,” Vautrin explained.
Also, it's easy.
“It's very low impact. We give people a quick tutorial,” Vautrin noted.
Safety is a top priority.
"We have life jackets and whistles…Our employees are going to bring you through the whole bike and teach you how to use it before you’re on the water," Vautrin said.
Vautrin said whether you're looking to go slow or find some speed, hydro bikes are for everyone.
"It's four to six miles an hour if you're peddling nice and easy. If you rent these for an hour, you don't want to peddle hard the whole time, but if you want to mess around, get a little speed and peddle a little harder, you can get up to eight miles an hour,” Vautrin added.
You do have to be a certain height to ride. For more information, CLICK HERE.
