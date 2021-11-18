HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one week before Thanksgiving, Hyundai Motors of America donated $10,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
Gary Rome Hyundai joined Country Hyundai and Balise Hyundai to honor National Homeless and Hunger Awareness Week.
Today attendee's hope this donation can help families facing food insecurities get the food and nutrition they need.
"We want to be able to set an example and, kind of, be a power of example so others will follow in our path and really do the next great thing," said Gary Rome with Gary Rome Hyundai.
Brian Houser of Balise Hyundai added, "Its important because we're in the community, so as far as being able to give back to those who help us...As a business, it's our duty as far as to give back when we can and what a fantastic time do it during this week to Thanksgiving."
The dealerships hope that they will be able to give back even bigger and better next year.
