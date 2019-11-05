PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A multi-vehicle car accident on I-90 in Palmer, near Exit 8, heading eastbound occurred early Tuesday morning.
The pike was completely closed down, eastbound as emergency crews worked on scene.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and box truck at around 6 a.m. on mile marker 66.
State Police tell Western Mass News traffic was diverted to Rt. 20.
By 8:22 a.m. the Pike Eastbound was reopened.
However, State Police say cleanup work is not done yet.
"There will be additional road closures put in place after the morning commute to allow completion of the cleanup," representative, David Procopio tells Western Mass News.
We're told no one was injured in the crash.
Western Mass News will update this story as new information comes into our newsroom
