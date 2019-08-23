SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of I-291 eastbound in Springfield is shut down from Exit 4 to the Mass. Pike after a large chemical spill.
A barrel fell off a truck, spilling glue that is used for roofing onto the road.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.
Right now, it is a DEP clean-up operation.
It's not yet known how long the clean-up will take and when the road will reopen.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
