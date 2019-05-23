SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Interstate 91 is closed in Springfield due to a car fire.
That incident is on the southbound side of the highway, near the South End Bridge/Route 57 overpass, before Exit 1.
Crews from Springfield and Longmeadow Fire have responded.
Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn told Western Mass News that no injuries have been reported.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.