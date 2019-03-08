SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One side of Interstate 91 remains closed due to a crash.
Mass. State Police said that a rollover has closed the southbound side of I-91, near I-291.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that a truck on the Exit 1 off-ramp from I-291 to I-91 south lost its load over the barrier and the load spilled onto I-91.
Leger added that crews on-scene are working to contain a 10 to 20 gallon diesel spill, as well as clean-up the debris before it gets into a storm drain.
It's not yet known if there are any injuries.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
