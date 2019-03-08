SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An early afternoon crash caused traffic troubles along I-91 and I-291 in downtown Springfield.
Around 1:15 p.m. Friday, a truck rolled over along the off-ramp from I-291 west to I-91 south.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that that lost its load over the barrier and spilled onto I-91.
Leger added that crews were on-scene to contain a 10 to 20 gallon diesel spill, as well as clean-up the debris before it got into a storm drain.
#MAtraffic View of the cleanup in #Springfield. pic.twitter.com/Ja9dVW586U— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 8, 2019
The crash forced the closure of all southbound lanes in the area for several hours.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., all lanes of I-91 south had reopened. By 5:30, the I-291 west off-ramp to I-91 south also reopened
State Police said that the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.