PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police report a major crash involving 3 tractor trailers and a truck on I-90 in Palmer.
The crash occurred on the westbound side around 9:30 p.m. on Monday evening after the three tractor trailers crashed into a fourth truck.
There are only minor injuries reported at this time.
Police reported that all traffic is being diverted off exit 9 until the scene is cleared.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.