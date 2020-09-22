LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A police chase out of Connecticut that crossed state lines into Massachusetts on I-91 in Longmeadow has ended leaving traffic congestion on the Northbound side.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene now.
According WFSB-TV, there was a workplace shooting in South Windsor at 105 Edwin Rd. and a suspect was seen fleeing in a dark-colored GMC Acadia towards the MA state line.
WFSB has confirmed the I-91 chase is connected to the shooting. MA State Police confirmed with Western Mass News just before 9:30 a.m. that the chase was over.
No word yet on injuries or a motive at the shooting scene which has a listed address as Independent Truck & Tractor Repair, according to our sister station WFSB.
This is a developing situation. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story today. Stay with us online and on-air at Noon on ABC40 for all the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.