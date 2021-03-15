deerfield fire 3152021

(Greenfield Fire Department photo)

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- I-91 South in Deerfield is closed after a tractor-trailer fire Monday afternoon.

Several local fire departments are on scene for a fully involved tractor-trailer fire.

The tractor-trailer caught on fire on the side of the highway causing a large brush fire to spread into the area of the railroad tracks near Upper Road in Deerfield.

deerfield fire 3152021

(Greenfield Fire Department photo)

Deerfield Fire District responded along with South Deerfield Fire District, Greenfield Fire Department, Bernardston Fire Department, and Turner Falls Fire Department.

One lane of the highway is expected to open to traffic soon.

