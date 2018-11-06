SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Voters are continuing to cast their ballots as we speak and many most likely are getting those little white stickers that say 'I Voted.'
However, that wasn’t the case at one polling place in Springfield today.
"Everybody comes through asking for stickers. I just don’t know. I don’t know," said Mary Kent, a Springfield election official.
At the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, this mid-term election has people up in arms and it’s not because of who is on the ballot, but rather what comes after voting.
“Everybody wants the 'I Voted' sticker and they’re already out! What’s with that?!" said voter Kelli Moriarty-Finn.
Chelsey Leiper, another voter, added, "[Did you get a sticker?] I didn’t get a sticker. They were out of stickers. [Already?] Yeah, I deserve a sticker."
There were no stickers at the Boys and Girls Club. What about at the Frederick Harris School, another polling location in Springfield?
One voter walked out with her sticker.
“My husband was heartbroken. He didn’t get a sticker. I came out had a sticker he said ‘Oh, you got a sticker? I didn’t get a sticker,'" said voter Mary Funai.
Even though at Frederick Harris School voters got the stickers, Western Mass News found they symbolize something much more important: proof of a voice.
“It’s a really fun thing, but it’s also got a serious aspect to it, reminding individuals who see it that it’s important to express your opinion and vote," said Fran Griffin, who received a sticker.
Western Mass News did reach out to the Secretary of State’s office to see if there is a sticker for every one of the more than 4.5 million voters registered in the state. They told us that it is not a state program, but rather runs through cities and towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.