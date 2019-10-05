WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) are now focusing their efforts on the well-being of those who responded to the B-17 crash at Bradley Airport this past Wednesday.
The IAFF local S-15, Connecticut State Firefighters, and the Connecticut Air National Guard responded to the crash involving the vintage aircraft at the airport property.
S-15 Firefighters immediately responded to the scene and began to coordinate the rescue and fire extinguishing efforts.
Off-duty members began to immediately respond back to their duty stations to assist with the incident.
After arriving they began to clean up, recover, and return normal operations to the Bradley International Airport.
The IAFF's main focus now at this time is the well-being of the first responders.
IAFF Local S-15 Secretary, Dan Starvish said that exposure to fire fighting foam that contains the toxic chemical, "PFAS", burns from the fire, and long-term mental health has now become their utmost importance in regards to those who responded.
Secretary Starvish continued to say that IAFF's main focus is ensuring that all members have the support they need and are thankful for the help from both the Connecticut Airport Authorities and the Connecticut Air National Gaurd for their support in the efforts after the crash.
For further information from IAFF Local S-15, please contact President Steve McDuell, (860)-819-7886, or email, smcduell@cpfu.org.
