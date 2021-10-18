BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a big night for Red Sox fans as Game 3 of the American League Championship Series comes to Boston after the series tied 1-1 with the Astros in Houston over the weekend.
If you ask any Sox fan about their experiences at Fenway Park, they probably have a story about the Cask 'N Flagon, which has been a Boston staple for over 50 years. Owner Dana Van Fleet told Western Mass News that seeing the streets packed with Red Sox fans during the postseason is a welcome sight.
“I mean, it’s just so exciting to be back in the playoffs. The atmosphere in the city is incredible right now. It means a lot’s gone on in the last couple years…To see the streets busy again, people having a good time and enjoying themselves, it’s awesome,” Van Fleet explained.
As a second-generation owner, this is his 33rd baseball season and Sox fans outside Fenway will flock to his bar to catch the action.
“I brought my son here, I love this place. We’ve been here multiple times for games, so it’s always good to be here,” said Sox fan Daniel Raphael.
The preparation for a game like this starts days in advance, ordering extra inventory and having extra staff on hand.
Van Fleet told us he’s predicting the Red Sox to win the series in six games, which would make for an incredible World Series atmosphere here.
The Red Sox and Astros are tied 1-1 in this best of seven series. Game 3 starts just after 8:00 p.m.
