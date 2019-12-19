SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been two days since our last storm as snow, sleet, and freezing rain covered western Massachusetts, but some roads in Springfield are still covered in ice, leaving drivers worried.
Some residents are taking to Facebook to complain about the icy conditions along several Springfield streets that are covered in ice.
This comes as the city continues to respond to complaints about plowing efforts from the snow storm a couple weeks ago.
Now, people throughout Springfield are posting videos and pictures of residential roads that they said are slippery and dangerous from this most recent storm.
The conditions leaving many worried as they begin to travel for the holidays.
Chris Cignoli, director of the Springfield DPW, told Western Mass News that it's possible the icy roads have been treated and the treatment just didn't work.
"As we move through the day, that salt - as it sits on those residential streets - just becomes encased in ice. Salt needs traffic, salt needs warmth. You're not getting that on residential streets, so it basically becomes encased," Cignoli explained.
Cignoli said the DPW is still out doing road treatments.
In a snow storm, the DPW focuses on main roads and hilly roads first and then hits residential areas.
Cignoli said if you are concerned about your road to call the Springfield DPW and file a complaint.
