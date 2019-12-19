SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been two days since snow, sleet, and freezing rain covered western Massachusetts.
Some roads are still covered in ice
Some residents on Facebook are complaining about the icy roads like Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
The city's DPW is responding and said they're on top of the situation.
"There is not a cookie cutter approach to any snowstorm," said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
Sheets of ice are covering many residential roads in Springfield, two days after western Massachusetts was hit with snow and freezing rain.
The storm came as the city continues to respond to complaints about plowing efforts from the snowstorm a couple weeks ago.
However, now, some residents on Facebook are sharing photos and videos of roads they said are slippery and dangerous.
"A little tough walking on the ice sheet. I'm skidding around and not getting there. I almost slipped a couple times on my butt and luckily, I was able to catch my balance and not do so," said Justin Fernandes of Springfield.
Cignoli told Western Mass News that although the roads may not look like they've been treated, it's possible they have and it just didn't work.
"We did all the pre-treatment on our main roads. We did some treatment on our secondary and residential streets. We expanded it a little bit with salt and, as we move through the day, that salt - as it sits on the streets - becomes encased in ice. Salt needs traffic, salt needs warmth. You're not getting that on residential streets, so it basically becomes encased," Cignoli explained.
The DPW is still out treating roads because Cignoli said there are too many to get to in just one day.
"With 20 trucks that we have in the city, it takes us 24-plus hours to get to every street in the city with 20 trucks. We don't have 20 trucks active. Those guys go on split shifts, so we're running with 12 to 13 out there at all times," Cignoli added.
He said this past storm has been different than most.
"This is one of the cases that the pre-treatment before the storm doesn't have a huge impact after the storm because of what we're dealing with for temperature," Cignoli said.
Cignoli said if anyone is worried about their roads to call the Springfield DPW and file a complaint.
