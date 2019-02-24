SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass. is waking up to wet roads this morning after sleet and freezing rain made its way through region overnight.
It's one of those mornings where it's hard to tell if those wet spots are black ice or puddles. So take it slow if you're heading outdoors.
Some areas are dealing with rain and others have freezing rain.
[READ MORE - Freezing rain transitions to rain this morning. High Winds Warnings go into effect tonight]
But overall this morning the highways are looking pretty good as crews were out last night pre-treating roads for the wintry mix.
MASS DOT says they are still treating roads this morning throughout the state.
There are some areas like the hilltowns and areas of Westfield and West Springfield that are seeing some very icy spots.
Take care if you're in those areas when walking outside.
Western Mass News checked in with police departments across the region including State Police and very few accidents were being reported as of about 9 a.m. Sunday.
State Police in Northampton did report a rollover crash in Cummington in the area of Beechwood Road at around 8:30 a.m., luckily there were no serious injuries reported and everyone was able to make it out of the vehicle safely.
Again, police are asking drivers to take it slow. Black ice is possible.
Temperatures are hovering in the lower 30s, close to the freezing mark.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect this morning for western Hampden, western Hampshire, northern Berkshire and all of Franklin counties until 10 am.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air on ABC40 this hour and starting at 9AM for your latest road conditions and weather report.
