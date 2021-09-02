SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News went to check out Forest Park in Springfield that was completely flooded from Wednesday's rainy weather.
The entire stretch of road next to the river was completely covered. Part of one of the Forrest Park signs was covered in water. The water is now mostly gone. The levels are lower, but the drainage is still going. We caught up with one person who bikes in the Forest Park area every day. We showed him the difference in photos.
“Oh my God. Wow. Yeah, I’ve never seen it this tall. I’ve never seen the water up this tall. I come through here every day. Actually, this is the tallest I’ve seen it. I've been in Springfield my whole life just about,” said Robert Robinson, a Springfield resident.
Along with Robert, another person who was walking through Forest Park also said, they’ve never seen anything like this in Springfield in the 57 years they’ve been alive.
Now, people can walk through and drive in this area. As crews took down the caution tape just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon.
