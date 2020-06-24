PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have recovered the body of a swimmer from a Berkshire County lake.
Divers recovered the body of Stephen Dus, 55, of Pittsfield shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday after an extensive search and recovery operation, according to the Berkshire District Attorney.
Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Garner said that around 2:45 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded for a water rescue at Silver Lake.
When firefighters arrived, they found two young fishermen who heard a swimmer, described as a male in his 50s or 60s, in distress.
"The swimmer had just gone past the youths when he disappeared around the corner from their fishing spot. The fishermen then heard the swimmer yelling for help," Garner explained.
The fishermen ran to the area, but couldn't find the swimmer and called 911.
Several state and local crews went onto the water to conduct a search and rescue mission, which then shifted to a recovery operation.
Garner reported that the swimmer was found dead and recovered from the water around 9 p.m.
The Pittsfield Police Department’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.
