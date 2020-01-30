Identity theft suspect sought by Westfield Police.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate a case of identity theft.
According to Westfield Police officials, the pictured individual created an Apple account using a Westfield resident's personal and credit card information.
The suspect then purchased a $1,200 iPhone with a protection plan and picked it up from the Apple Store at the Holyoke Mall.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster at S.Schuster@CityofWestfield.org.
